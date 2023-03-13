RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen on Thursday.

Jerry Wayne Williams, 59, was last seen walking south in the 700 block of King Richard Road. He is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Williams is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 164 pounds. He has a full white beard, a moustache, and green eyes. He was wearing a large black/brown jacket, blue jeans, and black/white sneakers.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Missing Endangered Alert for Williams on Thursday.

If anyone sees him, please contact D. McGuire at the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 414-2159.