Raleigh police looking for missing 16-year-old boy with cognitive impairment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help locating a missing teenage boy who has a cognitive impairment.

Trevon Marquis Perry, 16, was last seen along the 6400 block of Fox Road in northeast Raleigh, according to a Silver Alert issued at 9 p.m. Friday. The area is near Triangle Town Center.

Trevon is 5-foot-3 and about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing tight black jeans and no shirt, the alert said.

Police don’t believe there is any foul play involved but are concerned because he has a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who may have information on Trevon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.