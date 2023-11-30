RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen on Sunday.

Citizens are asked to look out for Raymond Earl Hicks, 70, who was last seen on Sunday walking near the 6200 block of Hunter Street.

He was last seen walking with a cane wearing blue jeans, a light-colored shirt and a dark colored jacket. Hicks has a history of frequenting the Downtown Raleigh area.

He is a Black man weighing 165 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Hicks wears glasses, walks with a cane, is missing his front teeth, and is hard of hearing.

Anyone with information should contact 919-996-1330.