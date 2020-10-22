Raleigh police looking for suspect in downtown boutique hotel robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a Thursday morning robbery at a downtown boutique hotel.

A surveillance image of the suspect (Photo: Raleigh Police Department)

The robbery occurred at the Longleaf Hotel in the 300-block of N. Dawson Street.

The Longleaf is a remodeled former travel lodge that now features mid-century modern designs as well as a restaurant and lounge.

The suspect is described as approximately 5 foot 10 and 35-40 years old. The suspect also had a “very thick northern accent,” police said.

Authorities did not say whether or not the suspect was armed at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has other information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

