Raleigh police looking for suspect in SECU robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Raleigh police are searching for someone following a credit union robbery.

It happened Thursday just before 11:30 a.m. at the State Employees Credit Union located at 3705 Computer Drive.

Raleigh police said the suspect entered the SECU, implied he had a weapon and ran after “a teller complied with his demands.”

No one was injured during the robbery, authorities said.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.