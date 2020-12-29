Raleigh police looking for suspect in Tuesday morning attempted bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are looking for a person who attempted to rob a bank Tuesday morning in Raleigh.

According to police, officers responded at 9:23 a.m. to an attempted armed robbery call at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 3959 New Bern Ave.

The suspect, who was captured on a surveillance video, came into the bank and passed a note to a teller, police said. The man then fled the bank without completing the robbery.

No one was injured and police did not say if a weapon was actually seen during the robbery.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

