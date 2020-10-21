Raleigh police looking to identify suspects in attempted armed robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying attempted armed robbery suspects.

The incident happened Oct. 5 around 12:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of Ripley Station Way, which is located off Sunnybrook Road near New Bern Avenue.

Photo of armed robbery suspects (Provided by Raleigh Police)

In a video provided by police, five individuals walk up the stairs of an apartment building.

Raleigh police did not release further details about the incident on Oct. 5.

Raleigh police did not say how many individuals may have armed, or what is believed to have transpired after the events captured on camera.

If you are able to identify the suspects or if you have information that might help with the investigation, please call Raleigh Police or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.