Raleigh police make 31 DWI arrests during weekend operation with Highway Patrol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said 31 people were charged with driving while impaired over the weekend during an operation with other law enforcement to curb traffic violations.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted Raleigh police in the effort to cut down on aggressive driving, driving while impaired, and speed violations.

Along with the DWI arrests, Raleigh police said two guns were recovered.

“Please slow down and find alternate ways home if you have been drinking. We want you to get home safely,” Raleigh police tweeted.

Just before Thanksgiving, Raleigh police said officers were working with state troopers on interstates and major thoroughfares to cut down on speeding.