RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department still needs your help in identifying the person wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a 12-year-old girl.

Raleigh police made the request in a series of posts on social media Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the Nov. 25 incident.

Police said they are looking for the person who drove a white Honda hybrid sedan at about 7:30 p.m. that night eastbound on Hillsborough Street.

The girl was struck as she crossed the street near Bashford Road, and died after she was taken to a hospital. Family members have identified her as Samantha Briggs.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crimestoppers or call 919-996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Kayla Morton and Rodney Overton contributed to this article.