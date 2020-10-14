Raleigh police negotiating with man barricaded in Raleigh apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are negotiating with a man barricaded in an apartment Wednesday evening, they said.

The scene is located along the 4000 block of Arckelton Drive, which is near Crabtree Valley Mall. Police said shortly after 6 p.m. that the person was inside and they used flash bangs to get the person’s attention.

The person also set a small fire in the sink at the apartment, police said.

No additional information was available. This story will be updated as additional details are released.

