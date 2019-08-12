Breaking News
Raleigh police officer arrested on DWI and weapons charges

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer is behind bars after he was arrested Monday morning on multiple charges.

Officer Vicente L. Kinney, 25, was arrested in the 3300 block of Hammond Road.

Kinney is charged with driving while impaired (DWI) and carrying a concealed gun after/while consuming alcohol.

There is no word on how long Kinney has been with the Raleigh Police Department or if his status as an officer has changed.

