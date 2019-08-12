Raleigh police officer arrested on DWI and weapons charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer is behind bars after he was arrested Monday morning on multiple charges.

Officer Vicente L. Kinney, 25, was arrested in the 3300 block of Hammond Road.

Kinney is charged with driving while impaired (DWI) and carrying a concealed gun after/while consuming alcohol.

There is no word on how long Kinney has been with the Raleigh Police Department or if his status as an officer has changed.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 17 for the latest.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now