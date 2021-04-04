Raleigh police officer arrested on DWI charge, records indicate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was charged with DWI late last week, authorities say.

Athena Shenelle Gokey, 28, of Raleigh was arrested Friday near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Argyle Drive, according to arrest records.

The arrest, which happened near the Five Points area, was made by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Gokey is an officer assigned to the Raleigh Police Field Operations Division, according to an email from Laura Hourigan, a Raleigh police spokeswoman.

Gokey has been with the Raleigh Police Department since August 2017, Hourigan said.

CBS 17 asked if Gokey was facing any discipline for the arrest, but Hourigan did not respond to that question.