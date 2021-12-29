Raleigh police officer assaulted during traffic stop, officials say; suspects on the run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was assaulted while attempting to perform a traffic stop on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

According to police, an officer was investigating suspicious activity in the 3900-block of Capital Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. when they encountered people on four-wheelers. The officer tried to stop and detain them but was assaulted by one of the suspects during the stop, police said.

The officer was not injured, but the suspects were able to get away on what turned out to be stolen ATVs.

According to police, two stolen ATVs have since been recovered but no arrests and have been made. Investigators are currently working to identify the suspects.