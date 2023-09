RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash involving two vehicles on Thursday.

At around 7:59 p.m. Thursday, the officer was driving on New Bern Avenue when another vehicle traveling on East Street collided with the officer, Raleigh police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.