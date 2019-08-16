Raleigh police officer injured while trying to arrest suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say an officer is being treated for minor injuries sustained while trying to subdue a suspect during a trespassing call.

Police say around 8:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Budget Inn located at 3804 New Bern Avenue.

As officers attempted to engage the suspect, Billy Lamont Graham, 32, a scuffle ensued. During the scuffle, one officer was bitten on the hand and injured his elbow, police say.

The officer then used his taser and pepper spray to get Graham off of him.

Both the officer and Graham were transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Graham has been arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

