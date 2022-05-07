RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh Police officer has been involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened in the 2800 block area of Rock Quarry Road, which is closed in both directions.

A heavy police presence was first reported in the area, which is near Interstate 40, around 1:30 p.m.

The road is closed around the Raleigh police station for the southeast district, which is at 2800 Rock Quarry Road.

At 2:47 p.m., police released a brief statement about the incident. Here is the complete statement from Raleigh police:

“Raleigh Police Department presence in the 2800 block of Rock Quarry Road concerns an officer-involved shooting incident. Additional information will be made available as follow-up investigations progress.”