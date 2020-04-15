Raleigh police officer tests positive for COVID-19, department waited week to inform staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police officers are among those on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. CBS 17 has learned an officer tested positive for the illness.

CBS 17 obtained the memo that Chief Deputy Michael Galloway sent to Raleigh police to notify the department of the positive case. It was discovered March 31 in the North District Station. That officer last worked March 20-22.

The memo said the building was professionally cleaned on April 2.

The memo wasn’t sent to RPD staff until April 7.

CBS 17, at the request of several Raleigh police officers, sent multiple emails asking the department for more information.

One of the inquiries made was whether the officer had any contact with the public while symptomatic. The department wouldn’t say.

CBS 17 also wanted to know why it took one week after the department was notified to notify all its employees.

That was not answered, either.

The only response CBS 17 received from Donna-maria Harris, the department’s public affairs manager, was:

“The Raleigh Police Department does work directly with the public to ensure safety.

The information you have requested directly related to the employee is protected.”

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said employers are not required to share an individual’s employment status. She added:

“What we are asking employers to do, and there is guidance on our website about this, how to make sure they are protecting all of their workers, as well as any consumers that may be coming into their establishment.” Dr. Mandy Cohen

While the Raleigh Police Department refused to answer questions, CBS 17 asked the same ones

to other departments. Among them was the Nash County Sherriff’s Office.

“We would post the information you are referring to on our social media if it were to occur, but we hope it wouldn’t happen,” said Nash County Chief Deputy Brandon Medina.