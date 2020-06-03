Raleigh police officers kneel with protesters to show solidarity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police officers knelt with protesters in a sign of solidarity with those who gathered outside the Raleigh Municipal Building on Hargett Street Tuesday evening.

Tuesday marked the fourth straight day of protests in Raleigh in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in custody in Minneapolis. Demonstrations were relatively peaceful Monday and Tuesday after a weekend marred by violence and looting in downtown Raleigh.

A video shows the Raleigh officers kneeling in front of a group of protesters chanting “We want more.” Many protesters then shook hands and hugged the officers.

At least one person was heard saying “Stop shaking their hands. It’s not real.”

On Monday, Fayetteville police officers expressed solidarity by kneeling with protesters, helping to ease tensions and deescalate.

More headlines from CBS17.com: