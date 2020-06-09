Raleigh police officers, tactical team respond to burglary call at gun range

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after receiving a burglary call at a gun range Tuesday morning.

A call regarding a burglary at Triangle Shooting Academy came in to 911 dispatch at around 3:30 a.m.

Police responded to Triangle Shooting Academy after a burglary call came in Tuesday morning (CBS 17)

Officers and a tactical team responded to the store, located at 6501 Mt. Herman Road, to investigate.

Officials said a tactical team responded due to the fact that the business is a gun shop/shooting range.

People who work in the area told CBS 17 they heard police on a bullhorn around 5:30 a.m. trying to talk to a person but police said there’s no suspect.

It’s not clear at this time if there was a burglary or if any guns were stolen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

