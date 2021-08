RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a dozen police cruisers were on scene and a road was blocked off in a North Raleigh neighborhood Monday night because of a situation with a barricaded person.

Peppermill Drive was blocked, a CBS 17 crew observed just after 10 p.m. They described the scene as calm.

The neighborhood is off of Falls River Avenue.

Raleigh police were unable to release any information about the nature of the incident.