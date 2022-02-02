Raleigh police plan memorial for officer shot, killed in the line of duty

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is scheduled to hold a wreath ceremony for an officer shot and killed in the line of duty more than 40 years ago. Prior to his death, Officer Delma Adams was with the department for 13 years.

On Feb. 3, 1980, Adams responded to a call about a drunk driver. He caught up to the car and placed the driver, Cassie Johnson, under arrest. Adams placed Johnson in the back of his patrol car, but when Johnson asked for her purse, everything changed.

Adams got out of his car to get her purse and to help Johnson’s passengers find a ride home. When Adams returned to his car, he gave Johnson her purse.

As Adams sat in the driver’s seat, Johnson reached into her purse and fired a single shot to the back of Adams’ head.

Adams left behind a wife and two sons. His wife, Sandra Adams wrote on the Officer Down Memorial page last year, “Your children are now older than you were when you were taken from us. They are fathers — and you are most assuredly so very proud of them! You are a Grandfather and a Great Grandfather. Life has marched forward and your family has continued to honor you, your life, and your sacrifice. Hopefully, you are aware of the impact you made to the lives of so many. No – you will never be forgotten for generations to come.”

Johnson, a single mother of three, was sentenced to life in prison. She is now 71 years old and remains behind bars at the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women. She was denied parole in 2000.

A wreath-laying to honor Adams is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3 starting at 11:45 a.m. at the Police Memorial at 222 W. Hargett St.