Raleigh police postpone training academy ‘out of an abundance of caution’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is postponing training at its academy temporarily “out of an abundance of caution,” the City confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday.

The City of Raleigh said the postponement was also made “due to potential of other exposures.”

“The City continues to work closely with public health officials to protect employees and members of the public during these difficult times,” the City told CBS 17.

The Raleigh Police Department has refused to reveal the number of COVID-19 cases within the Department – citing state privacy laws.

The City of Raleigh said as of Friday, 16 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the pandemic.

In May, one City employee’s death was attributed to the virus.

The City of Raleigh employs approximately 6,800 people.