RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dreamville Festival is making its return to Dix Park Saturday.

It will be a weekend filled with music, food, and according to Raleigh Police Captain Dedric Bond, traffic.

“One of the biggest impacts that you’re gonna see is gonna be the traffic,” Bond said.

Around 40,000 people attended the festival in 2019 and this year’s event will be two days instead of one. Bond said officers will try to minimize traffic by directing traffic at intersections, giving priority to primary thoroughfares.

“If you live in the area, I will say expect delays,” Bond said. “If you live in the area, you probably know some alternate routes. I would say utilize those alternate routes.”

For those going to Dreamville, there’s no parking at Dix Park. You can click here to purchase a pass for parking on NC State’s Centennial Campus.

There are two rideshare drop-off points inside the park.

This map shows the drop-off points and NC State parking locations:

There will also be a shuttle from Moore Square to Dix Park for people staying downtown or parking in a public garage.

Kristina Troost has lived in the nearby Boylan Heights neighborhood for more than 40 years and said 2019’s Dreamville Festival was the biggest event she’s seen at the park.

“It was a really good experience as far as I was concerned,” Troost said.

She’s not worried about traffic, parking or noise this weekend.

“I don’t remember any issues. I have a driveway, I have a garage, so I was completely buffered,” Troost said.

Click here for more information from Dreamville Festival about getting to Dix Park.