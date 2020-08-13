Raleigh police produce sketch of man wanted in connection to homicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are continuing their investigation into the death of a 56-year-old man and have produced a sketch of a person of interest.

Bobby Earl Lucas, 56 (RPD Photo)



RPD sketch of unknown person of interest

Police say, Bobby Earl Lucas, 56, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4100-block of Bland Road around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 7.

The individual is described as a male of an unknown race who stands about 6 feet tall with a medium build, police say.

Raleigh Police Department detectives are asking the public’s assistance with any information that may help with the investigation of this homicide. Anyone who believes they may have information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

