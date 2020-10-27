Raleigh police quietly releases 500+ body, dashcam video from downtown protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday, the Raleigh Police Department posted hundreds videos captured from body-worn and dash cameras during protests in May and June.

The Department posted 586 videos to its YouTube page sometime around 3 p.m.

At 5:22 p.m., the City of Raleigh issued a press release saying:

“In the continued spirit of transparency, the City of Raleigh and Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown petitioned the Superior Court to release all the video that captured interactions between Raleigh Police Department officers and the community during the May 30 – June 1 protests.After reviewing this request, the presiding judge authorized the release of the video.”

The videos are from protests in downtown Raleigh on May 30, 31, and June 1 in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

The protests descended into chaos and violence – leaving damage across downtown.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.