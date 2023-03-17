RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are warning the public about a recent scam.

Officers said they have received reports of fraudulent activity involving Bitcoin ATMs.

They said victims are receiving emails and pop-ups saying their bank accounts or computers have been compromised.

According to police, the scammer gives the victim a number to call and prompts them to download a program onto their computer.

If it’s downloaded, they said the scammer can remote in and see the victim’s account information.

“Bitcoin scammers say they can resolve the comprise and ask you to put cash in a Bitcoin ATM,” investigators said.

Police are asking any victims to report these scams to their financial institutions and the police immediately.