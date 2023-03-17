RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are warning the public about a recent scam.

Officers said they have received reports of fraudulent activity involving Bitcoin ATMs.

They said victims are receiving emails and pop-ups saying their bank accounts or computers have been compromised.

According to police, the scammer gives the victim a number to call and prompts them to download a program onto their computer.

If it’s downloaded, they said the scammer can remote in and see the victim’s account information.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

“Bitcoin scammers say they can resolve the comprise and ask you to put cash in a Bitcoin ATM,” investigators said.

Police are asking any victims to report these scams to their financial institutions and the police immediately.