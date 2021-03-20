Raleigh police release 911 calls in deadly shooting at Brier Creek shopping center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Calls to 911 are offering more insight into a deadly shooting that happened at a popular Raleigh shopping center Friday afternoon.

Arlandie Quaadir Parker was shot outside of a store at the Brier Creek Commons shopping center just before 2 p.m.

The 32-year-old man died later that night.

Saturday police released some of the 911 calls made moments after the shooting.

In one call the 911 operator asked “you’re saying someone was shot?”

The caller replied, “yes…that’s what my (pause) was saying and she started hysterically crying, but she said she saw somebody…a woman shot a man.”

The shooting happened just outside the Barnes and Noble bookstore.

Police did take a suspect into custody but have not released that person’s identity or specified charges.

The case remains under investigation as a homicide.