Warning: The video contains material that may be disturbing or difficult to watch.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police released officer body-cam video Thursday related to the Oct. 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two.

One of the videos, a compilation of body-cam videos, begins with officers approaching a outbuilding where the suspected gunman was hunkered down. Around the three-minute mark, Officer C. Clark is seen hitting the ground after being shot by the suspect, according to a caption in the video.

There is then an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect. Around the 4:30 mark, police yell for the suspect to come out with his hands up.

At 7:15, another body-cam video begins from Officer Clark’s camera. It shows him approaching the shed slowly before being hit in his right knee by gunfire. Other officers take up positions near Clark.

Clark is then removed from the scene and taken to a hospital, a caption reads late into the compilation.

