RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have released body camera video Friday showing what led up to 32-year-old Darryl Williams’ in-custody death.

According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17.

It said officers were “proactively patrolling” businesses along Rock Quarry Road, and when they tried to arrest Williams for drug violations, police reported he was “combative and resistant” and ran away from officers.

Ahead of releasing the body cam footage, Raleigh police claimed Williams could be heard on the video saying, “I have heart problems.”

Williams later became unresponsive while in police custody, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Six officers deemed to be involved were placed on administrative duty.

The release of the body camera video comes after the Raleigh City Council voted on Wednesday to create a committee that will look into concerns from the community about Williams’ death.

Prior to that, nearly two weeks after Williams’ death, a representative from the Raleigh Police Department told CBS 17 that the police department had yet to file a petition to a judge to get the body camera video released.

In North Carolina, a judge has to agree to release any law enforcement body camera footage.

At the time, the representative said they would be petitioning “very soon,” but did not respond to questions about the delay.

The delay added time to an already lengthy process.

Emancipate NC and Raleigh Demands Justice are calling for the creation of a new committee to look into police accountability.

They gave a list of the following demands to city council:

Stop proactive policing

Dismantling the police advisory committee

Remove stun guns from RPD

Requiring implicit bias training for officers

Firing the officers involved in Williams’ death

Prosecuting officers involved in deaths

Requiring individual professional liability insurance for officers

Create HEARTS team without police (the program sends unarmed trained professionals to respond to crisis situations)

In Wednesday’s city council meeting, councilmember Mary Black moved to task the city’s Human Relations Commission with looking into how to develop committee that would address the concerns in the packet provided to the council.

Councilmember Jane Harrison requested that committee also look into broader ways to improve policing.

The council unanimously voted in favor of the motion.

It’s a move community members hope will stir change after several high profile deaths involving police in over the last several years.