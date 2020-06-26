Raleigh police release bodycam videos from June 18 protest arrests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police on Friday released bodycam footage from the June 18 arrests of two protesters — one of whom was a juvenile.

The video shows a Raleigh police officer approach protesters blocking Dawson and Edenton streets. The officer asks the group to stop blocking the streets.

“The recent increase in incidents of pedestrian fatalities has been a cause for concern for our Department,” the summary video said.

The dialogue between the officer and the protesters continues for some time. Some protesters appear to be yelling at the officer and a juvenile female is seen speaking into a megaphone. The conversation can’t be heard because the video released doesn’t have audio.

The officer, who is on a motorcycle, goes to leave the protest when a person stands in front of his vehicle. A group of officers referred to as the arrest team, then arrives to detain a female protester who is seen with a megaphone.

The video shows the officers attempting to separate the woman from the group.

“We’re arresting one person for one reason. Let them know. Tell them,” an officer said. “Don’t make it more.”

Another protester is seen swinging a traffic cone at an officer.

The juvenile was placed in temporary custody and later released to her parent. No juvenile charges were filed, police said. Another female arrested was cited and released.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown, who petitioned for the release of the bodycam videos, launched an internal investigation into the arrests on June 19.

“Members of the group ran into the intersection, jamming traffic and creating safety concerns,” Deck-Brown said on June 19. “We are going to put our best foot forward and where we don’t, we have to address those issues as well. And I’m standing here doing that.”

