RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A still image of a man believed to be involved in a reported sexual assault was shared by Raleigh police on Friday.

Police said the alleged assault took place on Dec. 22. On Friday, exactly one week later, police have asked the public to help identify him.

The man, shown in the photo above, is physically described as six feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone that knows who this man is or who may have information that can help investigators is asked to speak up. The Raleigh Police Department can be called at 919-996-3335 or, for anonymous reporting options, Raleigh Crimestoppers can be reached at 919-996-1193 or through this online tip sheet.