Raleigh police release video of armed robbery that preceded fatal officer-involved shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police released footage on Thursday morning that they said showed a Wednesday evening armed robbery on New Bern Avenue involving the same man who later exchanged gunfire with an officer and was killed.

The video released from the BP gas station in the 2100-block of New Bern Avenue shows a man – identified by police as 24-year-old David Tylek Atkinson – jump over the counter and point a gun at the clerk while he is grabbing an item for a customer.

The customer quickly realized what was happening and ran from the store. The clerk, with a gun pointed at him, can be seen calmly opening the register and placing the cash in a plastic bag. Once he finishes with one register he’s instructed to take the money from the second register, which he does. The clerk can then be seen taking tobacco products off the shelf and putting them in the same plastic bag for the suspect.

After getting the cash and tobacco products, the suspect pushes the clerk out of the way and they can both be seen heading toward the front of the store.

According to police, Atkinson left the gas station with the money and tobacco and ran on foot toward Clarendon Oaks Apartments.

A 911 call placed around 7:20 p.m. described to police what had just happened.

“I just walked out of the gas station,” the caller said, noting that it was being robbed. “He’s got a gun. … I was in there. I ran out of the gas station. He had the clerk at gunpoint.”

When officers got to the scene of the robbery, bystanders told them which direction the suspect ran after exiting the store, police said.

“As officers approached Mr. Atkinson, there was an exchange of gunfire between him and the responding officers. During this exchange, both an officer and Mr. Atkinson were struck by gunfire. Mr. Atkinson fell to the ground and was taken into custody,” police said in a news release.

The 911 caller reported hearing 10 to 15 gunshots.

Police located money, tobacco items, and a handgun on the ground next to Atkinson, officials said.

Officers called for EMS and “rendered first aid until EMS arrived,” police said. Atkinson was taken to WakeMed. He died around 10:15 p.m.

The officer who was injured in the incident was also taken to WakeMed in a police vehicle. He was treated and released, officials said.

According to the police department, they “immediately contacted the State Bureau of Investigation and the Wake County District Attorney. The SBI is conducting an investigation into the actions of the involved officers, which will be presented to the district attorney for review when it is complete.”

Officials said the department’s detective division is “conducting a criminal investigation into the actions” of Atkinson “leading up to the shooting, including the armed robbery.”

The department’s internal affairs unit will conduct an administrative investigation into the police officer’s actions.

The officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras and their vehicles were equipped with dash cameras, officials said. The city will file a petition to release the videos, which police said captured what happened.

Raleigh police released multiple surveillance videos from the gas station. They can be viewed below.

