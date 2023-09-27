RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are responding to break-ins at businesses along New Bern Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Raleigh police said shortly before 3:30 a.m., a break-in happened at a business on 1030 North Rogers Lane, which is the Edgewater Shopping Mall across the street from New Bern Avenue.

Shortly after the first call, another break-in was reported at the Wing Stop in the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue. A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw doors smashed at the business.

A sergeant at the Wing Stop told CBS 17 that the suspects are traveling in a black sedan. It is unknown how many there are.

Police said Kure CBD & Vape was also hit in the 4500 block of New Bern Avenue. A CBS 17 crew at the scene did not see any significant damage.

Police did not say what the extent of the damage was at the other businesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.