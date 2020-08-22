Raleigh police respond to Crabtree Valley Mall following disturbance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are responding to a call at Crabtree Valley Mall Saturday evening as mall security guards are telling people to leave and locking the mall doors.

A CBS 17 reporter, who was at the scene when a disturbance happened around 6:30 p.m., said she saw a large group of people run through the mall.

The reporter, Judith Retana, said said she saw a “stampede” of people running through the mall to the exits.

As of 6:40 p.m. mall security was asking people to leave for “their own safety,” Retana said.

Some people were still trying to enter the mall, but by 6:45 p.m. security officers were locking the mall doors.

A mall spokeswoman later told CBS 17 that no gunshots were fired inside the mall.

Saturday’s incident comes about a month after 911 callers said shots were fired and then additional callers reported a person had been shot inside the mall, according to Raleigh police.

Police later learned that the incident on July 18 began after several groups of juveniles used social media to pre-arrange fights in the mall at a certain time that Saturday.

During the fights, fireworks were lit and some people thought the sounds were gunfire, police said.

The fights took place near the Belk’s store, according to police.

A Crabtree Valley Mall security officer asking people to leave the mall Saturday. Photo by Judith Retana/CBS 17

More headlines from CBS17.com: