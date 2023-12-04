RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police cruiser was involved in a Monday morning crash and flipped over.

Around 4:19 a.m., Raleigh police responded to an officer needing assistance call at north Carver and Pender streets. Responding officers found a crash involving a Raleigh police vehicle and another vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

CBS 17’s Joseph Holloway interviewed a neighbor who said he heard a large noise around 4 a.m. but was not sure what it was.

Raleigh police officers respond to a crash on Boyer and Carver streets. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Raleigh police officers respond to a crash on Boyer and Carver streets. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Raleigh police officers respond to a crash on Boyer and Carver streets. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

The intersection of North Carver Street and Pender Street is closed while the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.