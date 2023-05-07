RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man is suffering severe injuries after a shooting on Wake Forest Road early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., officers said they were called to the area of Wake Forest Road near Six Forks Road in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who was shot.

He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, according to the police department.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

Police said they had to close the intersection because of the police investigation.

They do not have an estimated time for when the road will reopen.

Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said there were at least seven police cars responding and at least 20 evidence markers were placed.

A white car was also seen near the intersection with its door open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.