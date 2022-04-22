RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least nine police units responded after intoxicated teens got into fights outside a Raleigh gas station along Glenwood Avenue early Friday evening, police said.

The incident was reported before 7:30 p.m. near the BP station at 4120 Glenwood Ave. near Crabtree Valley Mall, according to Raleigh police.

Raleigh police said intoxicated older teenagers, who are considered juveniles, were involved in fights in the area. There were no fights reported on mall property, police said.

Police blocked one northbound lane of Glenwood Avenue and an ambulance was at the scene.

Police said no one was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the fights.

It’s not clear how many teens were involved or if anyone was arrested.