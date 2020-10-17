1 injured after car and moped collide in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police were investigating a crash involving a moped late Friday night, officers said.

Just before 11 p.m., police confirmed they were at the intersection of Skycrest Drive and Trawick Road for the wreck.

The incident was reported just before 10:25 p.m., according to police.

A car was on Trawick Road turning onto Skycrest Drive when the crash with the moped happened, police said.

A man on the moped was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More headlines from CBS17.com: