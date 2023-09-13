RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police tell CBS 17 they’re looking for two to four men responsible for about a dozen overnight break-ins at multiple businesses.

Police said the suspects broke into Jet’s Pizza and Pet Supplies Plus, both on Wake Forest Road, along with a Dunkin on Falls of Neuse Road and several vape shops.

Pet Supplies Plus in Raleigh is boarded up after an overnight break-in. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Jet’s Pizza in Raleigh is boarded up after an overnight break-in. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

A sergeant said the thieves left several stolen cash registers in front of Pet Supplies Plus. Kasey Schneeman is the district manager at Jet’s Pizza, and she said their register was one of those stolen.

“I feel like they thought we were going to necessarily be dumb and leave money back in the register. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me, you’re not fooling me again,” Schneeman said. “You can break this door, it sucks that we have to keep replacing it but you’re not going to get anything from us at this point. We’re a pizza place.”

Police said they believe more businesses were hit and those could be discovered as business owners and managers wake up.

If you have any information, call the Raleigh Police department.