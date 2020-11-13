Raleigh police respond to shooting call at shopping center, find woman seriously injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a shopping center in northeast Raleigh Friday morning and left a woman seriously injured.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting call around 12:53 a.m. in the 5500-block of Atlantic Springs Road.
Once at the scene, police found a woman who had sustained serious injuries in the incident. She was taken to WakeMed for treatment.
Police did not specify if the woman was shot or how she was injured.
RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
This story will be updated as it develops.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Alex Trebek’s wife shares emotional post thanking friends, fans for their support following his death
- Florida mom arrested after refusing to wear mask at school board hearing on mask rule
- Coronavirus invades men’s reproductive organs, can affect their fertility
- Texas woman loses 5 family members to COVID-19
- NC man sentenced to prison for threatening to burn down Black Virginia church
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now