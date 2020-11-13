Raleigh police respond to shooting call at shopping center, find woman seriously injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a shopping center in northeast Raleigh Friday morning and left a woman seriously injured.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call around 12:53 a.m. in the 5500-block of Atlantic Springs Road.

Once at the scene, police found a woman who had sustained serious injuries in the incident. She was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Police did not specify if the woman was shot or how she was injured.

RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

This story will be updated as it develops.

