Raleigh police respond to shots fired near popular downtown businesses

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after shots were fired near popular downtown businesses Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 800-block of West Morgan Street just after 2 a.m. Businesses such as the Morgan Street Food Hall and Goodnights Comedy club are near where the shooting occurred.

Officers did not locate anyone suffering from injuries. According to a news release, there are no further details at this time.

If you have any information about the shots fired call, contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

