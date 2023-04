RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Within the last hour the Raleigh Police Department arrived at a State Employees Credit Union in the city after a robbery report.

Officers responded to the State Employees Credit Union located at 1621 Pacific Drive after a reported suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

Police said the teller complied and the robber fled.

The amount of money was not disclosed.

Police remain on scene investigating and said no weapons were involved.