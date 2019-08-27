Raleigh police reviewing how officers handled arrest of man in his own home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department says it’s reviewing how officers handled an incident earlier this month where an African American man was handcuffed and brought out of his home in his underwear after the security alarm went off.

“This is the most embarrassing, humiliating moment of my life, like, I don’t even come outside,” said Kazeem Oyeneyin.

It happened early in the afternoon on Aug. 17.

Oyeneyin said a friend left his home and accidentally tripped the alarm. He thought he had taken care of it and went back to bed.

Several minutes later, an officer arrived at his home.

“If you’re inside make yourself known,” the officer says in surveillance video Oyeneyin gave to CBS17. “Hey, come on out with your hands up!”

Oyeneyin said he was surprised to hear someone calling out, so he grabbed his gun and went to the door. He informed the officer he had the gun and then set it down when the officer asked him.

He then went down the stairs to talk to the officer and try to explain that he lived there.

“Put your hands behind your back,” the officer told him, while pointing his gun at him. “Put your hands behind your back and get down on your knees.”

Raleigh police say an alarm service contacted 911 at 12:26 p.m. on Aug. 17 about the alarm being activated at Oyeneyin’s home.

“While the resident stated he turned off his alarm prior to RPD’s arrival, the alarm company never called dispatch to cancel police response. Therefore, officers responded to what they believed was potentially a breaking and entering in progress. Additionally, while responding to the call, the first responding officer was made aware of a prior breaking and entering at this residence,” RPD wrote in an email to CBS17. “The Department has reached out to the resident for an interview and we are currently reviewing the incident.”

After taking Oyeneyin out of his home, the video shows officers preparing to search it to try to ensure no one else was inside.

“In America and seeing what’s been going on, you could get set up. There’s a whole bunch of things going on. And, I just don’t want to be the statistic,” said Oyeneyin.

Oyeneyin said it wasn’t until a sixth officer arrived who recognized him that he was able to get back into his home.

He said he tried to explain several times that it was his home.

“I’ve been wanting an apology, but I see that they don’t probably feel like they owe me one, so I’m just letting God handle it,” he said.

