RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After investigating what appeared to be two early morning shooting incidents Saturday morning, Raleigh police are now saying both gunshot victims found were shot at the same location.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., Raleigh police responded to a reported shooting in the 3100 block of Calvary Drive, located between Capital Boulevard and Louisburg Road.

Once there, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

A little over an hour later, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 7:01 a.m. Saturday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The adult male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially, the Raleigh Police Department said they did not believe the two incidents, located just a couple miles apart, were connected. But in a release sent at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Raleigh police said their investigation showed a shooting did not occur on Atlantic Avenue.

“The injuries sustained by the male subject [at the Atlantic Avenue scene] are related to the shooting incident in the 3100 block of Calvary Drive at 5:45 a.m.,” the release stated.

No further details about the two victims or any suspects have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.