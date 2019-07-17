Raleigh police searching for 2 men after car found abandoned

Brendan Hurley and Anthony McCall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are working to locate two men after their vehicle was found abandoned in the southern part of the city.

Brendan Hurley, 23, and Anthony McCall, 21, were last heard from around 6:50 p.m. Monday.

Hurley’s mother tells CBS 17 his car was found off on Raleigh View Road off Garner Road and he had no reason to leave it there.

Raleigh police are actively searching for the two men and ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911.

