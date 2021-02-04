Raleigh police searching for driver after U-Haul van slams into house

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are searching for the driver who slammed their U-Haul van into a home on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the 4100-block of Springfield Creek Drive around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a car-into-home call.

Once at the scene, police found that a U-Haul van had crashed into a home and the driver was nowhere to be found. The back of the van was also completely empty.

No one inside the home was injured, authorities said.

Police said the home appeared to have structural damage from the collision, but the fire department would have to make the final determination on that.

Officials said they have no suspect information other than what vehicle was being driven.