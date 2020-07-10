Raleigh police searching for escaped inmate from Central Prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from Central Prison in Raleigh on Friday, officials said.

Raleigh police confirmed the search. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said in a tweet that the inmate authorities are looking for is 37-year-old Chad Lee Houser, of Hope Mills.

Wright said Houser is about 5-foot-9, weighs about 168 pounds, and has a tattoo of a dragon on the left side of his neck. He was last seen in a Chevy four-door truck.

Raleigh police and with other local agencies, including the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, are on the lookout for the inmate, police said.

