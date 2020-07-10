RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from Central Prison in Raleigh on Friday, officials said.
Raleigh police confirmed the search. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said in a tweet that the inmate authorities are looking for is 37-year-old Chad Lee Houser, of Hope Mills.
Wright said Houser is about 5-foot-9, weighs about 168 pounds, and has a tattoo of a dragon on the left side of his neck. He was last seen in a Chevy four-door truck.
Raleigh police and with other local agencies, including the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, are on the lookout for the inmate, police said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh police searching for escaped inmate from Central Prison
- Delays for COVID-19 test results impacts ability to slow virus spread, experts say
- Search called off after report of cars crashing into Cape Fear River from I-95
- 3 long-term care facilities in Raleigh have COVID-19 outbreaks, officials say
- Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now