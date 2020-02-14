Raleigh police searching for man accused of sexual assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are looking for a man they say was involved in a sexual assault on Feb. 4.

Police say they are working to identify the man for questioning in regards to the crime.

Investigators have not released any other details surrounding the alleged sexual assault.

If you know anything about the incident, call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP(4357).