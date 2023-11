RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is looking to identify a man who broke into a local restaurant recently.

The break-in happened at Vic’s Italian Restaurant on Blake Street in downtown Raleigh.

Police released the following surveillance images of the suspect:

Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or CrimeStoppers for anonymous tips at (919) 996-1193.