Silver Alert issued in search for missing 91-year-old woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police seek the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly woman last seen Friday morning.

Police say Dorthy Lee Miller, 91, was last seen at 425 Lansing St. wearing a pink pullover sweater & navy pants.

Miller is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, medium build, and walks with a cane.

A Silver Alert was issued for her Friday afternoon.

According to the announcement, Miller is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Dorothy Lee Miller should call Karlinski at the Raleigh Police Department at 919-831-6311.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now